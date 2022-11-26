I am struggling with what to write on this Thanksgiving weekend. The hopes and purposes of this holiday have been drug down by the realities that surround us.
Thanksgiving as a holiday calls us to give thanks. We give thanks to God for our families. We give thanks to God for our health. We give thanks to God for our blessings.
What a contrast to how we had turned the day into a time in which we fulfilled our most selfish of wants or desires!
But even more than that, I think about how Thanksgiving is meant to call us together as a community, as a country, as a world.
Yet, we find ourselves more divided and filled with hatred than ever before. Political ads blare at us, questioning the faith of candidates. We cannot turn on the radio without hearing about another mass shooting. My heart sank this past Sunday when I heard about the shooting at the LGBTQ night club in Colorado Springs, that shooting among all the other ones of the last few weeks.
Then, there are the myths that surround Thanksgiving with which we seek to comfort ourselves. Myths about the Pilgrims and the difficulties and struggles they faced as they encountered this new place. Myths about how those who were born in this land, the native-born, reached out to these foreigners, these Pilgrims, and provided them the help they needed to survive. Myths about how the two came together to celebrate together and give thanks.
This is the story we have told our children, and it is a good story that we told. It is a story that speaks of getting along with each other despite our differences. It speaks of celebrating across our cultures and our nationalities. It speaks of welcoming the stranger, knowing and helping the other.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.