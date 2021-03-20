As we have been progressing in our Bible Study using the words of Martin Luther King, I keep returning to the words of Angela Davis: “In a racist society, it is not enough to be non-racist, we must be anti-racist.”
But what does it mean to be “anti-racist”?
In its most basic sense, being anti-racist means that we are committed to dismantling the racism – and especially the systemic racism – that exists in our culture.
And that means – for those of us of a lighter complexion – that we need to stop talking and start listening. There is wisdom in the old saying that God gave us two ears and one mouth, so that we should be listening twice as much as we are talking. I have found that the most important thing that I can do is to ask questions and listen to my African-American brothers and sisters.
When I have listened, I have heard about the “talk” that every African-American parent has had with their children – especially their sons. The “talk” is not about sex. The “talk” is about how they are to behave when they are pulled over, what they should say and what they should not say, where their hands should be. All of this is said so that they may not end up as another statistic or story that we have heard too often.
When I have listened, I have heard the stories from friends of mine who have been pulled over or even had guns drawn on them because they “fit a description.”
When I have listened, I have heard of the many different subtle and not-so-subtle ways that we continue the systemic racism and white privilege that persist in our culture.
But we cannot stop with simply listening. For too long, we have listened to these stories, felt tremendous guilt about these stories and then moved on and forgotten about them. This listening must move us to action. As we do so, we are responding to the call of God throughout Scripture. We hear that call in Amos: “I hate, I despise your festivals, and I take no delight in your solemn assemblies. … Take away from me the noise of your songs; I will not listen to the melody of your harps. But let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.” (Amos 5:21, 23-24)
In a speech from 1967, Dr. King spoke of the need of a “revolution of values.” Turning a familiar parable on its head, he expressed it this way: “On the one hand we are called to play the Good Samaritan on life’s roadside, but that will be only an initial act. One day we must come to see that the whole Jericho Road must be transformed so that men and women will not be constantly beaten and robbed as they make their journey on life’s highway.”
The time for transforming the whole Jericho Road is more than past. More than 50 years have past since Dr. King’s death, and we still find ourselves with much work to do. And though I know that I cannot change the whole system, I know that I can change the system within me. I can do my part to listen and to act.
And from there, I move forward in faith, believing somehow that we can make a difference as we all do our part to be anti-racist. I move forward with the words from a Franciscan blessing:
“And God bless us with enough foolishness to believe that we can make a difference in this world, so that we can do what others claim cannot be done.”
