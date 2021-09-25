This past Tuesday was the International Day of Peace. And as I found out about it that morning, I kept recalling questions my father would ask. He commented that whenever we talk about peace, we usually define it as the absence of war. But he wanted something more, something we can work toward. He wanted to know how we could define peace with positive terms, not negative ones. After all, doesn’t Jesus, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” (Matthew 5:9) So, what is peace?
In Scripture, the word for peace in Hebrew – shalom – is used over 230 times in the Old Testament. The word in Greek – eirene – is used 93 times in the New Testament. Both are used in greetings, as Paul does at the beginning of his letters, and as Muslims do to this day when they say, “As-salamu alaikum” (“Peace be with you”). Indeed, Islam comes from the same word as the Hebrew shalom, meaning simply, “peace.”
Like us, the Bible describes peace as the absence of war. But in Scripture this is not passive. We are called to live in God’s image, actively working to resolve conflicts: “He shall judge between the nations, and shall arbitrate for many peoples; they shall beat their swords into ploughshares, and their spears into pruning-hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.” (Isaiah 2:4; Micah 4:3)
Paul emphasizes this active sense in Ephesians, when he speaks of Jesus as the one bringing groups together, reconciling people to one another: “For [Jesus] is our peace; in his flesh he has made both groups into one and has broken down the dividing wall, that is, the hostility between us ... so that he might create in himself one new humanity in place of the two, thus making peace.” (Ephesians 2:14-15) In other words, every time we work to overcome our prejudices, we work toward peace. Every time we reach out to a stranger, we work toward peace. Every time we listen and seek to understand one another, we work toward peace.
And though it may not have answered my father’s question, perhaps this gets at the heart of his concern. My father struggled with peace as an absence – whether of war or conflict. He struggled with peace as something that just happened. Yet, the peace that Scripture speaks of, the peace that Jesus embodies, actively works for resolution, for justice, for wholeness.
This peace is not something beyond us, only in control of the powers or governments. This peace is something we all are called to live. Paul expresses it this way: “If it is possible, so far as it depends on you, live peaceably with all.” (Romans 12:18) When Paul writes these words in Romans, he uses “peace” as a verb not a noun. Peace as a verb means that peace is an action, a responsibility. Though we long for peace in our world, Paul’s command recognizes that peace begins with each of us. Perhaps no more fitting words sum up such peace than the words from a familiar song written in 1955:
“Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me.”
And as we recognized the International Day of Peace this past week, may we seek always to live in God’s peace within ourselves and with one another.
“O God, it is your will to hold both heaven and earth in a single peace. Let the design of your great love shine on the waste of our wraths and sorrows, and give peace to your church, peace among nations, peace in our homes, and peace in our hearts; through your Son, Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen”
