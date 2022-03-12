I have been trying to think about how to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I confess that much of the time I avoid listening to the news because it pains me and angers me so much to see what is going on.
Let us begin by stating what should be obvious: There is NO justification for what the Russian leadership is doing. This is appalling, reprehensible and repugnant. It is a crime against humanity. It is a crime against God, not just for the military lives that are being lost but especially for the civilian lives being lost, the destruction of houses and cathedrals, and the million-plus refugees amassed at the borders. I condemn the statements of anyone who would try to justify the actions of the Russian government, whether they be news anchors or former or present leaders in our government.
When Paul wrote a letter to a deeply divided community in Corinth, he reminded them that all of us together make up the Body of Christ. Because of that, “If one member suffers, all suffer together with it; if one member is honored, all rejoice together with it. Now you are the body of Christ and individually members of it.” (1 Corinthians 12:26-27)
And when we read these words, we understand the pain we feel. We hear the suffering of the Ukrainian people. We hear their cries of grief, their cries of anguish, their cries of injustice. Because they suffer, we suffer. For as Paul tells us, we are all one body. The Ukrainians are a part of us as we are a part of them.
And if it feels like we are on the brink of a third world war, it is because we are. When tyrants take such actions against other countries and especially against the civilians of those countries, we are right back to the actions of Nazi Germany in the 1930s. Only now, we are in a scarier situation with the development of nuclear weapons.
I am not sure what our response should be. While the economic sanctions that have united so much of the Western world are commendable, I wonder whether they are enough. Meanwhile, I worry about what escalating military involvement would mean for us and the world in this nuclear age. And while I encourage all of our prayers, I more pray that we may be moved to wisdom and moved to action.
Even more we are called to pray for and ask for patience. We have seen the rising fuel prices, and with the sanctions levied by the world on Russia, those prices will likely rise higher. But when we understand that we are all in this together, that the Ukrainian people are a part of us and we are a part of them, those rising fuel prices are a small price to pay for what the Ukrainian people are going through. A friend of mine shared a quote by Marguerite Quantaine on Facebook that read: “Yes, gas prices are high. We can choose to travel less. We can choose to carpool. We can choose to walk. We can choose public transportation. UKRAINE CANNOT. And there, but for grace, go we.”
So we hold Ukraine in our prayers. We pray for wisdom. We pray for peace. We pray for the end of violence and injustice and oppression. And we pray that our world might heal from the damage that has been done, even as we pray that God might reveal how we might participate — even if it be with our patience — in that healing. Amen.
