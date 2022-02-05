Nearly 30 years ago when I was in seminary, I was a tutor for a high school student. There we read an amazing graphic novel that told the story of the author’s father during the Holocaust, depicting the Germans as cats, the Jews as mice, and ethnic Poles as pigs. “Maus” by Art Spiegelman ended up winning a Pulitzer Prize. His book has forever moved me and challenged me to make certain that something like the Holocaust never happens again.
That is why I became so angry when I read that a Tennessee school board banned the book from its teaching curriculum. That decision was one more example of how so many in our country are threatened by showing the atrocities and problems in both U.S. and world history.
A similar thing is happening with the debate about “Critical Race Theory” without understanding what that term means. Politicians and pundits use the term as a code word to condemn any mention about the ongoing struggle for liberation and civil rights in this country. By using these buzzwords, our politicians act as if we should not mention the times that our country has failed in its ideals, whether that be through the genocide and banishment of the indigenous people here or the enslavement and continuing discrimination of African-Americans.
Or, as another excuse, I have seen such proponents express that they do not want our children to be uncomfortable in our schools. By those statements, they show that they have forgotten what the purpose of education was in the first place. We learn when our assumptions are challenged. We learn when we struggle. We learn when we seek to be better than we have been.
Besides, if we do not want our children to be uncomfortable, then we should make sure that they do not read their Bibles. Keep them away from the church. Because if they read their Bible, they might discover that the story of God’s people shows more often how they got it wrong than how they got it right. Read the story of how Cain, jealous at the favor his brother Abel’s offering had, killed his brother as a result. Read the story of the Levite’s concubine in Judges 19-21 about the rape she suffered, the death her husband caused, and the resulting civil war that happened. Read the story of King David and how he not only had an affair with Bathsheba but how he had Bathsheba’s husband killed so that he could have her as his wife.
We hear these stories of how much God’s people fell short so that we can understand that by God’s grace this same people might be set right to live their lives through faith.
In the same way, we hear the stories of our failures as a country so that we can refresh the vision of our ideals that all are created equal and all are endowed by their Creator with the rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
We cannot hear the hope that Martin Luther King Jr., declared when he said, “I have a dream,” unless we understand our complicity through white privilege that continues to hinder that dream from being realized.
We cannot hear the words we proclaim as a church that “all are welcome,” unless we understand that our exclusion of others based on gender identity or sexual orientation has prevented those words from being true.
So I would encourage all of you to read “Maus,” for if we are to prevent another genocide from occurring, then we need to understand how easy it is to make judgments, exclude others and prevent ideas from challenging us and helping us to grow.
Scripture challenges us all the time. Let us make sure that we are open to the challenge of others as well.
