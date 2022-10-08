It all began with a late night text from my nephew, or as he put it, a “late night random question.” He wanted to know when the church started understanding the death of Jesus as a purposeful “dying for our collective sins.” (OK, so conversations with my nephew are a bit different than yours!)

That concept of “dying for our collective sins” is known by a more technical term: substitutionary atonement. It has its Scriptural roots especially in the book of Hebrews, as when the writer says, that “Christ had offered for all time a single sacrifice for our sins.” (Hebrews 10:12) The full idea is not completely expressed until a church leader named Anselm wrote about it in the 11th century.

The Rev. David Armstrong-Reiner is pastor at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2375 Ga. Highway 20 in Conyers. Contact him at pastor.david@conyerselc.org.

