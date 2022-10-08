It all began with a late night text from my nephew, or as he put it, a “late night random question.” He wanted to know when the church started understanding the death of Jesus as a purposeful “dying for our collective sins.” (OK, so conversations with my nephew are a bit different than yours!)
That concept of “dying for our collective sins” is known by a more technical term: substitutionary atonement. It has its Scriptural roots especially in the book of Hebrews, as when the writer says, that “Christ had offered for all time a single sacrifice for our sins.” (Hebrews 10:12) The full idea is not completely expressed until a church leader named Anselm wrote about it in the 11th century.
But it is not the only way that Scripture understands the death of Jesus.
In fact, for the first thousand years of the church, the death of Jesus was understood as a victory over death and the devil, otherwise known as Christus Victor.
Another way church history understood the death is Jesus as role model: this is what love does — loving up to and including death as in Philippians 2:5-11, where Paul starts by saying, “Let the same mind be in you that was in Christ Jesus” before he describes the self-emptying and humility that Jesus expressed even in his death.
The concept of substitutionary atonement makes sense if you live in a culture of temple sacrifices. That is why Hebrews uses it to understand Jesus’ death. But we do not live in that context anymore. Why would God “require” a sacrifice for sin? God can do anything, right? And if we limit our forgiveness to such a concept, we limit the significance of Jesus ONLY to his death. What about his life? What about his resurrection?
For me, there are better ways, even better ways in Scripture, to understand the death of Jesus.
First, Paul connects the death and resurrection of Jesus with our baptism in Romans 6:3-11. In the death of Jesus we put to death the old self, and in the resurrection we are raised to new life. We are no longer bound by an old way of doing things. In Jesus the old ways are put to death. In Jesus we are raised to a new way of living. Elsewhere Paul says, “I have been crucified with Christ; and it is no longer I who live, but it is Christ who lives in me.” (Galatians 2:19-20)
Second, in Ephesians the death of Jesus is understood as reconciliation: “For he is our peace; in his flesh he has made both groups into one and has broken down the dividing wall, that is, the hostility between us.” (2:14) Jesus died because of the hostility and violence of both Jews and Gentiles/Romans. By that death, he took on the hostility and violence of the system. By the resurrection, he overcomes and destroys that hostility, abolishing the division between groups. Nadia Bolz-Weber has described it as the victory of non-violence over violence.
Third, Jesus himself said, “Very truly, I tell you, unless a grain of wheat falls into the earth and dies, it remains just a single grain; but if it dies, it bears much fruit.” (John 12:24) Just as a seed has to die before the tree grows and the fruit is produced, so also Jesus as seed must die for the full flowering of life and love can happen.
Glancing over these scriptural possibilities shows that Paul had several different ways to understand the death of Jesus and our forgiveness. If Paul does not limit himself to how he understands the death of Jesus, then why would or should we?
We take our cue from Scripture, and we see what models work for our own time and place. Scripture gives us the ground rules for the game, but there is a lot of ways for this game to be played. And as we know from the changes in modern sports, the way the game is played changes with the times.
The good news is this: God in Jesus shows us a new way to live. In his life, death, and resurrection, we proclaim that we are freed from our past and our sins. In God’s love, we can live a new life. So let us not limit what that death of Jesus might mean.
The Rev. David Armstrong-Reiner is pastor at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2375 Ga. Highway 20 in Conyers. Contact him at pastor.david@conyerselc.org.
