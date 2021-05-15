Thomas Merton once wrote:
“Do not be too quick to condemn the man who no longer believes in God: for it is perhaps your own coldness and avarice and mediocrity and materialism and selfishness that have chilled his faith.”
We are quick to complain about those leaving the church. But do we stop and ask why? We are quick to complain about what is going on in the world. But do we stop and ask how we have contributed to it? And do we stop and ask what are we going to do about it?
This is where the Merton quote comes in. Too often we in the church are driving people away from God instead of drawing them toward God. Why? Because we are stuck in the ugly ways of the world around us. So, we are called as a church to stand against those ways.
Instead of war and violence, we are called into the ways of peace. Instead of division and hate, we are called into ways of unity and love. Instead of injustice and oppression, we are called into ways of justice and equality.
Before he was arrested, Jesus prayed, “Holy Father, protect them in your name that you have given me, so that they may be one, as we are one.” (John 17:11) Jesus longed for and prayed that we may be unified. But unity does not mean agreement. Rather, unity means a common purpose and a common goal.
Paul declared to the Ephesians: “There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called to the one hope of your calling, one Lord, one faith, one baptism, one God and Father of all, who is above all and through all and in all.” (Ephesians 4:4-6) He declared to the Galatians: “There is no longer Jew or Greek, there is no longer slave or free, there is no longer male and female; for all of you are one in Christ Jesus.” (Galatians 3:28)
If we are to be defined by our one-ness in Christ, if we are to be defined by our unity, why do we continue to separate ourselves by our doctrinal beliefs? Why do we continue to exclude others from experiencing God’s grace because of race, class, nationality, or orientation?
Quite simply, our unity is found in following the way of Jesus. Who did Jesus stand with and associate with? They were the outsiders, the “unclean”: Samaritans, prostitutes, lepers, tax collectors. Who then are we called to be with? Anyone that society considers to be on the outside or on the fringe. Who are the “unclean” for the church? Who has the church and society pushed aside? Those are the people that Jesus will be found with, whether they be Muslim, gay, or homeless, or any group that we have mistreated, neglected, or pushed aside.
Perhaps we can start by reclaiming the power of the communion meal we practice as a church. Consider what happens when we gather around the altar. We come to the altar with the weight of our baggage and sin, and we trust and seek to live in the forgiveness given to us through Jesus. We come to the altar, perhaps not even liking the person across from us, and we trust and seek to live in the reconciling love of Jesus. We come to the altar with all our diversity, black and white, rich and poor, gay and straight, immigrant and native-born, sinner and saint, and we trust and seek to live in our unity in Christ.
My prayer and my hope is that we may continue to be nourished by the presence of Jesus so that we might live out the presence of Jesus each day of our lives. And may we do so until we are all gathered together in that great heavenly feast when all divisions cease and we all celebrate together forever. May we so act and live that others are not chilled from faith but are warmed and set on fire with the knowledge of God’s grace and love within them.
