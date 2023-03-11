We have now begun the season of Lent, the 40-day journey that will conclude with Holy Week and its remembrance of the suffering, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus.
Many churches do not pay attention to Lent. Growing up, I had a vague notion that the period before Easter was Lent, but it felt like we passed through those 40 days quickly so that we could get to the celebration of Easter.
Even for traditions that emphasize Lent, we get tempted to think of Lent in only two ways.
First, we consider Lent to be a somber period. On the one hand, we correctly recognize that Lent is a journey to the cross, a time to pause and consider the suffering and death that Jesus endured to show us how much God loves us and forgives us. But if we get caught only thinking about Lent as somber, we will miss the excitement and joy this season can bring.
Second, we think of Lent as a time of sacrifice. Inspired by Jesus’ sacrifice, we think about what we will give up and sacrifice personally during these 40 days. Perhaps we will give up chocolate or ice cream or coffee or television or computer games.
Yet, there is another way to think about Lent. Lent comes from the Latin word lente, which simply means the season of spring. In the early church, Lent was the last intensive period in educating those who would join the church, culminating with their baptism on Holy Saturday, the night before Easter. By calling this time “Lent,” the early church emphasized the nurture of those who were new to the faith and understood this season as a time for spiritual growth and care.
So, let me encourage all of us to consider how we might grow in our faith during this Lent. Perhaps that growth will come as we give up chocolate or ice cream and discover a healthier way to eat. Perhaps that growth will come as we give up television or computer games and spend more time with our family or with God. Perhaps that growth will come as we take on new or re-dedicated practices of prayer or daily study of Scripture. Perhaps that growth will come as we find a new way to serve others in our community. Perhaps that growth will come as we reach out and get to know someone from a different culture or religion than our own.
Maybe the best quote I have seen this season came from Facebook: “This Lent, keep the chocolate and give up Bigotry, Judgment, Misogyny, Hatred, Bias, & Divisiveness! Love God, Love your neighbor. No Exceptions!” Wouldn’t those be wonderful seeds to plant!
Let me encourage all of us to consider how the practices we take on during Lent are not meant to end with the celebration of Easter. Rather, they are to become ingrained patterns within our lives that will deepen our relationship with God through Jesus Christ. Think of this as the planting season, a time to plant these practices as seeds and see how they will grow in our lives of faith.
Let me encourage all of us to take some time with God and simply listen. Let us not be in such a rush with our lives that we miss out on what God may be saying to us. Lent can be a time for us simply to be in the moment and listen.
So, take advantage of this “springtime” of Lent. Find ways to stretch yourselves and grow in your faith. See where God will take you in this season of Lent and beyond!
