This coming week will mark the end of the Muslim observance of Ramadan. Ramadan is the month in the Muslim calendar in which Muslims around the world practice fasting from all food and drink from sunup to sundown. As one of the five pillars of Islam, Ramadan encourages Muslims to deepen their practices of prayer, community, and charity.
I still remember when Mary and I were invited to our first Eid celebration, marking the end of Ramadan. The food, the fellowship and the love shown to us as guests will stay with me for the rest of my life.
As with all of us Christians, Muslims throughout the world have had to change their practices within Ramadan due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Communal gatherings have been done virtually, or outdoors, socially distanced.
That is why I love the story that I heard from Spain.
With COVID-19 restrictions preventing Barcelona’s Islamic population from celebrating Ramadan at the usual indoor venues, a Catholic church has offered up its open-air cloisters for Muslims to eat and pray together.
The Muslim community there needed a place to gather in the city after sundown to break their fast, but limits on indoor dining forced them to seek an alternative space with good ventilation and room for distancing.
The priest at Santa Anna church saw an opportunity with their open-air spaces to bring together a meeting of the different faiths. So, during this Ramadan, every evening between 50 and 60 Muslims, many of them homeless, stream into the centuries-old stone passages of the Santa Anna church, where volunteers offer a hearty meal of home-cooked food.
The Muslim evening call to prayer is held beneath the orange trees of the church’s central courtyard, illuminated by the flames of gas heaters.
As one member of the Muslim community said, “We are all the same... If you are Catholic or of another religion and I am Muslim, that’s fine. We are all like brothers, and we must help each other too.”
Jesus in John 10 says something that we often miss: “I have other sheep that do not belong to this fold. I must bring them also, and they will listen to my voice. So there will be one flock, one shepherd.” (John 10:16) Jesus tells us that the “one flock” is bigger than our limited imagination. We associate the “one flock” with our particular fold, whether that be with our denomination or even our religion. That is not what Jesus says. Jesus says that we have to look beyond our fold, to see the other sheep as gathered together by the one shepherd.
And so I look to my Muslim brothers and sisters, and I am encouraged by their practice of faith. In their practice of Ramadan, I am encouraged to ask myself and of all of us as a church about how we can deepen our own practices of prayer, community and giving. In their outdoing one another in their household gatherings, I am encouraged to ask myself and of us as a church about how we can outdo one another in showing our own community, knowing that people will know we are Christians by our love.
And so I look to the example of Santa Anna Church in Barcelona and praise God for the living example of how we can be one people living together, coexisting, celebrating the beauty of who we are and who God created us to be.
And so I say to my Muslim friends – to Mudessar and to Sheheryar and to Samina, Navid and Ammar – and to all who will finish Ramadan this week,
Ramadan Mubarak! Blessed Mubarak!
May God richly shower peace upon you all.
