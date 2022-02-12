Why am I as a middle-aged white pastor writing about African-American History Month?
Because African-American history is a part of my history. We are part of one shared history, and it is long past time to embrace our common history together as one people. I lift up African-American history — we lift up African-American history — because these voices are the ones we have ignored and left out along the way.
And I seek to listen to the many voices that have been forgotten among the ones we have heard.
So, yes, we lift up Rosa Parks, whose refusal to stand up in the bus and subsequent arrest led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott. But we also lift up Claudette Colvin, who nine months prior to Rosa Parks also refused to stand. Her name gets left out because organizers wanted better appearances, for she was not fair-skinned enough, she was a teenager, and she was pregnant.
So, yes, we lift up the work and life of Martin Luther King Jr. But we also lift up Jim Lawson, who taught and trained students in Nashville to begin a series of sit-ins at local restaurants and who formed the backbone of the Freedom Riders as they actively worked for civil rights in the 1950s. One of those students would help organize the March on Washington in 1963 and who later became a representative from Georgia. That student’s name was John Lewis.
We lift up these voices — both the known and the unknown — because these are stories that need to be heard.
Paul puts it this way: “For just as the body is one and has many members, and all the members of the body, though many, are one body, so it is with Christ. … If one member suffers, all suffer together with it; if one member is honored, all rejoice together with it. “(1 Corinthians 12:12,26) When we neglect these stories and these people, we neglect ourselves.
And along with these stories, we also remember the stories of all who form the fabric of this nation. We remember our indigenous brothers and sisters whom we drove from their lands and sought to forget by putting them on reservations. We remember our Latinx brothers and sisters. We remember our Muslim brothers and sisters. We remember our Asian-American brothers and sisters. We remember our LGBTQ brothers and sisters. All of these stories are a part of our story, and it is time to listen.
I know some people who like to proclaim that they are color-blind. We are not called to be color-blind. We are called to be color-embracing. Consider for a moment a rainbow. We take in all the colors to appreciate the beauty that is there. No one wants a grey rainbow.
The other day Christopher, our 21-year-old son with autism, spoke of someone that he knew as having a “brown face.” Knowing what he would say, I asked what color his face was. His response: “I have a peach face.”
Would that we all stop looking at the world as black and white! Would that we all start looking at the world as peach and brown and every shade in between!
So let us hear the stories of African-American History Month, so that we can ensure that we do not live with a grey rainbow!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.