In the pages of African American history, the name of Abel Meeropol likely does not come up often … but maybe it should.
Abel was a Jewish man from the Bronx. He was a high school English teacher for 17 years. He was also a poet and a social activist.
In the late 1930s he became increasingly disturbed by the continuing racism in this country, and when he saw a photograph of a lynching, he was thrust into action.
The picture haunted him for days. So he did what his gifts gave him: he wrote a poem about it. It was published in a teachers’ union magazine. Then, Abel took his poem and gave it music. He gave it to a nightclub owner, who showed it to his lead singer. And that is when the song took on a life of its own.
When a 23-year-old Billie Holiday read the song, she knew that she had to sing it. The song reminded her of her father who died of a lung disorder at 39, because the hospital would not admit him because he was Black.
In March 1939 at West 4th’s Café Society she got up to sing the last song of the night. She had the waiters stop serving. She had the lights turned off, save for a spotlight on her. And the world was introduced to “Strange Fruit.”
“Southern trees bear a strange fruit,
“Blood on the leaves and blood at the root ... “
The song would become Billie’s signature song, ending every concert she performed. Applauded by many and angered by many. She met resistance from authorities who tried to stop her, even arrest her, for singing the song. But she would not be quiet. When the song caused her to be barred from nightclubs, she took her voice and the song to the stage and concert halls. Some believe that the song led to her early death.
Authorities sought to silence Abel as well, eventually causing him to stop teaching. But the song would continue to reach this country, revealing the ugliness and inhumanity with which we treated African Americans in this country. Often such crimes were committed in the name of the church, with the lynch squad gathering for prayer at a church before their heinous acts. That gathering exemplifies sacrilege and blasphemy.
But Abel Meeropol and Billie Holiday show us what a Christ-like response looks like. This response came from those who did not necessarily claim the name of Christian. But “Strange Fruit” was prophetic: it spoke a word of God for a specific time and place, showing our collective sin and injustice. “Strange Fruit” called for repentance: not some overly-pious sorrow for personal sin but a turning-around of a country gone wrong. “Strange Fruit” caused those “with an ear to hear” to be disturbed at where we were and to strive to be the Beloved Community that God desires.
And just as importantly, Abel Meeropol and Billie Holiday show us that it will take all of us working together — Black and brown and white, gay and straight, Republican and Democrat, all nations, all faiths, all peoples — in order to achieve that vision of a common humanity, where we indeed do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly together.
May we continue to find our voice in words, song, and action, “out from the gloomy past, til now we stand at last, where the white gleam of our bright star is cast.”
