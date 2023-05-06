This was holy ground. This was a holy place.
Our Civil Rights Pilgrimage had led us here to the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery.
We began in Atlanta at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. We gathered at the pool where the tombs of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Coretta Scott King lay. We traveled to the Legacy Museum in Montgomery. Now we gathered at this memorial, constructed to remember the lives of those killed in lynchings in the United States between 1877 and 1950.
This was holy ground. This was a holy place.
More than 5,000 people died in lynchings throughout the United States. Though they happened primarily in the South, lynchings were not limited to this region. The sin of racism and white supremacy infected — and still infects — this country as a whole. The names of all those who died are listed at this memorial, even if we only knew them as “unknown.”
As I begin the walk, I moved between these huge metal slabs — like giant tombstones — hanging from the ceiling down to the ground. On each slab is the name of a county in a state with the names of the victims listed below it. I looked for counties I knew — where I had lived, where I had served — to see who was killed there. It was like going to a war memorial, only here we were not only the victims; we were the perpetrators.
This was holy ground. This was a holy place.
After turning the corner, the slabs began to be raised off the ground. We could still see the names at eye level, but we were walking down, so that the markers seemed to rise up.
By the time we turned the next corner, the slabs were over our heads. I strained to see the county and state names. I strained to see the names of the victims. The markers remained above us as we turned the last corner, though a wall to the side had water flowing down. Two quotes stood there to tell us why we were here. The first read:
“For the hanged and beaten.
For the shot, drowned, and burned.
For the tortured, tormented, and terrorized.
For those abandoned by the Rule of Law.
We will remember.
With hope because hopelessness is the enemy of justice.
With courage because peace requires bravery.
With persistence because justice is a constant struggle.
With faith because we shall overcome.”
The second simply reminded us: “Thousands of African Americans are unknown victims of racial terror lynchings whose deaths cannot be documented, many whose names will never be known. They are all honored here.”
This was holy ground. This was a holy place.
As I looked at these tombstones that rose around me, I recalled the line from Hebrews: “Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight and the sin that clings so closely, and let us run with perseverance the race that is set before us.” (Hebrews 12:1)
The verse took on a transformed significance. This cloud of witnesses bore witness to the original sin of racism of our country. The “sin that clings so closely” became the white supremacy that still will not let go. We have come so far, and yet we still have so far to go. We must — I must — continue to lay aside the weight of privilege that holds me back. We must — I must — continue to run with perseverance.
And we run and we work and we struggle and we strive, and we do this, proclaiming with a quote at Martin Luther King Jr.’s tomb, paraphrasing the prophet Amos: “We will not be satisfied until justice rolls down like water and righteousness like a mighty stream.”
