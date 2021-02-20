I pulled out my high school yearbooks the other day, amazed that I was looking back on my life 40 years ago in California. I read the signatures and comments from friends and people I barely – if at all – remember. I found my picture in my class and in the groups I belonged to. I saw my friends, many of whom I still have contact with (Thank you, Facebook!).
But then I saw some group pictures that I had never thought about. There was the Migrant Education program. Then there was the huge group that participated in the Marimba Band. And then in the organizations, well over 50 students gathered for the picture for MEChA. And though I knew about the group, I had to dig around and find out what the initials stood for: Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlan (Chicano Student Movement of Aztlan) or, alternatively, Migrant Education Consortium for Higher Achievement – a group to promote pride in the culture of Mexican-Americans.
I remembered vaguely the teacher advisor – Mr. Gabaldon – though I had probably never spoken to him in my four years of high school. I scrambled to Google to see where he was now. And though he retired six years ago, his son replaced him as a teacher, advisor and conductor of the Marimba Band. I turned to Youtube and watched a performance from seven years ago that celebrated him wildly.
Seeing these pictures, watching those performances, I felt a sense of loss at the richness I missed out on 40 years ago by not noticing or appreciating the cultural celebrations that were occurring right around me. And I wonder how many times I continue to miss out on the rich diversity that surrounds me.
I often hear from those of us of a lighter complexion, “I don’t see color,” in order to justify a perceived lack of racism.
But as I think of Mr. Gabaldon, MEChA, and the Marimba Band, I realize that “I don’t see color” misses the point. As I read the stories told this month for African American History Month and as I read the words of WEB Dubois, James Baldwin, Richard Wright, Michael Eric Dyson, and Martin Luther King, I am further convinced that “I don’t see color” misses the point.
Think about it this way: No one wants a grey rainbow! We need everyone of those colors in the rainbow for that beauty to stand out. We are called to celebrate the cultures that surround us and see how they enrich the people we are called to become. We are called to see the beauty of all nations and races, so that we can know fully the WORLD that God so loved and created. We are called to marvel at the unique gifts, talents and personalities of each individual, knowing that EVERY single one of us is made in the image and likeness of God.
When Jesus encountered the woman at the well, he did not dismiss her or reject her because she was a woman or because she was a Samaritan. He saw her as a person, as a child of God. But he also did not condemn or reject her Samaritan faith. Rather, he dialogued with her about that worship and about that faith in order to lead her into a deeper understanding of God.
In other words, who we are in our cultures, races, nationalities, orientations and religions can all lead us into a fuller understanding of who God is.
My prayer for myself is that I may continue to be enriched by the diversity of the people that surround me. My prayer is that I may continue to see every color of the rainbow. My prayer is that I may continue to grow into a fuller celebration of God’s expansive and inclusive Kingdom.
And my prayer is that we can all join together in this journey.
