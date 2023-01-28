In the church I grew up in, I remember that “being a Christian” meant that I had “accepted Jesus into my heart” or had “accepted Jesus as my personal Lord and Savior.” There were pamphlets, tracts, that outlined all the right steps (four of them). There was a special prayer that I was required to say. And once that prayer was said … presto! … I was saved.
The only problem with that process: it is not biblical. You will find no place in the Bible that speaks of “accepting Jesus into your heart” or speaks of Jesus as your “personal Lord and Savior.”
What does the Bible say?
We can start with the prophet Micah: “He has told you, O mortal, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?” (Micah 6:8)
When Peter delivers his message on Pentecost and the people ask him what they must do, he tells them, “Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ so that your sins may be forgiven.” (Acts 2:38) This demand is about more than some simple prayer or following some prescribed steps. “Repent” means to turn away from your self-destructive ways. And for Peter, being “baptized” meant more than water that you are either sprinkled with or dunked under. Baptism in the name of Jesus meant a commitment to follow Jesus, to walk in the way of Jesus.
Indeed, the earliest followers of Jesus were known as followers of “the Way.” The word Christian is used only once in all of the Bible, and even there it likely was used by outsiders as a disparaging term for those Jesus-followers.
So what does it mean to follow in the way of Jesus?
When Jesus is asked about the most important requirement, he responds simply, “’You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.’ This is the greatest and first commandment. And a second is like it: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’” (Matthew 22:37-39)
To emphasize this point, Jesus later tells a story about the separation of the nations at the end of time. What was the difference between the accepted and the rejected? “I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you gave me clothing, I was sick and you took care of me, I was in prison and you visited me. … Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me.’” (Matthew 25:35-36, 40)
Following in the way of Jesus means loving one another as Jesus loved us. Following in the way of Jesus means showing mercy and justice for all people. Following in the way of Jesus means seeing each person with the eyes of Jesus, as someone created in God’s image and worthy of our love and care.
We as a church are called to move away from pious platitudes, simplistic prayers, and step-by-step directions. We are called to follow in the way of Jesus who has shown us love and forgiveness and calls us to extend that love and forgiveness to all people.
We as a church are called to do justice, love kindness, and walk humbly with our God. Only then will we realize what a Christ-filled life looks like.
