At the end of Matthew 13, we hear Jesus pile on image after image about what it looks like to have God break into the world, to have love and faith overwhelm the world.
The reign of God, Jesus says, is like a mustard seed, the tiniest of seeds, that grows into a bush, a tree, where the birds make their nests. So, when we allow God to break into our world in the smallest of ways, God takes that smallest of ways and transforms us and the world.
The reign of God is like yeast mixed into dough so that the entire loaf is leavened.
The reign of God is like a treasure hidden in a field or a pearl of great value that someone will pay all that they have to obtain.
The reign of God is like a net thrown out into the sea, catching and filling it with fish of every kind.
The reign of God is like a master who brings out new treasures and old treasures.
Do you see what Jesus is doing? Jesus uses these different images all in an effort to have one of them stick with the one who hears. Jesus uses images that anyone can understand, rich or poor, male of female.
Which image sticks with you?
At the same time, by using all these examples, Jesus challenges us to continue to find different images in our own language. If you were to envision what the kingdom of heaven looks like using a modern image, what would it be?
This past week our bishop asked that question of his friends. And so, in the spirit of Matthew 13, I share some of them with you.
The reign of God is like air conditioning on a very hot day.
It is like kudzu. It covers everything.
It is like discovering that the overgrown bushy weeds along the side of the house have been adopted as safe shelter for two cardinals.
It is like a multigenerational family, living in a rundown house, that has dinner together every night, even though they have some dysfunction, and despite their financial struggles, still gives to people in need.
The reign of God is like a full moon shining in the desert. It may seem small and distant, but it shines in the night so brightly, lighting the trails and the way home.
It is like people all over the country, zooming into a small community, to worship together.
Perhaps for dogs, the reign of God is like a field where you can dig as many holes as you want and every one would have a treasure in it.
The reign of God is like doughnuts, sweet and holy....and a little fattening.
It is like a person who wears a mask whether or not there is evidence and despite the jeers because she believes it to be an act of love toward her neighbor.
The reign of God is like the coronavirus. You cannot see it, but when it spreads, it can cause the world to stand still.
It is like a migrant worker who goes out to work regardless of the acceptance she receives from the society that benefits from her labor.
It is like the grafitti artist who has painted on the wall words and images calling us to question who we have become.
The reign of God is like a wave. If you fight it it will push you over. If you ride with you will fly.
It is like glitter. Once you come into contact with it, it sticks with you and you find it in the most surprising places and times.
And perhaps my favorite: the reign of God is like the Alabama State Troopers escorting the casket of John Lewis across the Edmond Pettus Bridge. The ones who beat him now salute him. Change starts small but spreads everywhere. It rises slow, but it rises. The Kingdom of God makes right what is wrong through the Holy Spirit in and through His children. The Kingdom of Heaven is good trouble.
How will you envision the reign of God, the Kingdom of Heaven? How will you live it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.