Have you noticed how close Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are? One week we celebrate the birth of Jesus. The next week we celebrate the birth of a new year.
Let us take these two births as a message to us not just as individuals but as a church. Something new is born among us. And that something new is the presence of God among us.
But we get scared at the change. We have been comfortable with how things are, even when those patterns and routines are no longer working. We are scared, because change means that we die to old ways. And we are scared of death.
Yet, I offer these two things as guidance. First, the only thing constant in life is change. Change is a part of life. If we resist change, if we stifle change, we only do harm to ourselves.
Second, and more importantly, as believers in Jesus we do not have to be afraid of change and death. Several years ago I heard Rachel Held Evans remind us that we are a Resurrection people. Evans challenged us to remember that as a church we are not to worry about death. Jesus took care of that. Rather, we place our trust in the God who raised Jesus from the dead.
“Let the old church die to its old ways. We don’t win this by holding on with a death grip. We win by trusting the God who raised Jesus from the dead and who will do the same for us. You have the sacraments. You have the call. You have the Holy Spirit. You have one another. You have a God who knows the way out of the grave. You have everything you need. You just need to show up and be faithful.”
So, with the birth of Jesus still ringing in our ears and as the new year awaits us, let us ask what attitudes, what patterns, what behaviors, need to die within and among us. Then in joyful anticipation, let us see what God is birthing among us. Let us see what new life awaits us.
In anticipation of new birth, we are called to change what we mean by “church.” “Church” is not a building. “Church” is not a worship gathering for an hour or so on Sunday morning. “Church” is the people of God, living and sharing their lives in the love and forgiveness that Jesus showed us.
But what does that mean? We know what that means for our individual lives of faith, as we follow Christ by growing in faith and love every single day.
But what about our worship gathering?
As we are called to use and live our lives in the love, justice, and peace of Jesus, so we are called to use our gathering in the same way. The sanctuary is not our church. It is God’s church. We are not called to be Baptist or Lutheran or Catholic or Methodist or whatever label we place on our church. We are called to be followers of Jesus, who loved us and gave himself for us.
Jesus said, “For those who want to save their life will lose it, and those who lose their life for my sake will save it.” (Luke 9:24) What will happen if we live as individuals and as a church by these words?
We would no longer be concerned about whether we survive. We would be concerned about whether we are giving our lives in love and service.
We would no longer be concerned about what happens to our buildings. We would be concerned about whether we are letting our buildings be used and used especially for the Kingdom of God.
My prayer is that as we approach the changes before us, we will look for how the Spirit of God is moving. I pray that we may see how God is being born anew among us. And I pray that we may lose our lives and give fully of ourselves to see God’s work done here in this community and throughout our world.
