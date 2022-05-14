To the parents, school boards, and state governments (and churches) across this country:
I am writing this to express some grave concerns about a book that some of you may be considering for your curriculums. Based on the criteria many of you have proposed to judge or ban certain books, you need to remove this book for at least these three major reasons.
First, the content is not appropriate for children. The opening chapters have a naked couple in some sort of paradise, a brother killing another brother out of jealousy, and after a long boat trip, the captain is found drunk and naked in a vineyard (Genesis 9:20-27).
I wish I could say that it improves, but story after story presents people doing immoral and unethical things, including child sacrifice (Judges 11), the rape and dismemberment of a woman (Judges 19), and a ruler who sleeps with another man’s wife and then has him killed so that he could have her to himself (2 Samuel 11). The violence and bloodshed are appalling, and I have not even touched on the erotic poem in the middle of the book that goes by the title “Song of Songs.”
Second, this book presents ideas that go against our fundamental American ideals. It promotes income redistribution when its leader tells a rich man to give away all his money to the poor (Luke 18:22). It promotes equality of races and genders by saying that all people are one (Galatians 3:28). It suggests mistrust and disrespect for governmental authority by picturing such authority as a beast (Revelation 13). And the early gatherings border on socialism or communism, in which the people “would sell their possessions and goods and distribute the proceeds to all, as any had need.” (Acts 2:45) That statement alone sounds like Karl Marx talking about “from each according to his ability, to each according to his need.”
Third — and based on the current criteria being proposed and even mandated, this is most important — this book makes the people who read it uncomfortable. It causes them guilt over what they have done. It continually calls people to repent and change their behavior. Throughout a set of books called the prophets, it continually calls for nations and communities to be accountable for their actions, calling for justice by declaring, “let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like ever-flowing streams.” (Amos 5:24)
When people encounter the one who declares that he is one with God, he has them abandon their jobs to work for the vision he proclaims. He says that his presence is found in the ones rejected by society, in “the least of these” (Matthew 25). He praises the poor while condemning the rich, praises the hungry while condemning the full, praises the ones insulted while condemning the ones well spoken (Luke 6:20-26).
So if you as parents, school boards, and state governments would proceed to remove books because they deal with issues of sexual equality, if you would remove books because they promote racial and economic justice, if you would ban books because they might make your child — or, more importantly, you — uncomfortable and think and change, then perhaps you need to start with the Bible itself.
For the Bible is a dangerous book. The problem is that you haven’t been listening to it for all these years.
