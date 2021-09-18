As God is, so we are called to be.
Too often we read the Bible and sing hymns of worship simply as a way to bask in the glory and wonder of the words praising God. Not that there is anything wrong with basking in God, but we miss out on so much if we limit ourselves to an emotional or spiritual uplift. These words and these hymns are meant to shape our lives as those who bear the image of God.
As God is, so we are called to be.
In Isaiah 35, the prophet calls out: “Here is your God. God will come with vengeance, with terrible recompense. God will come and save you.” (Isaiah 35:4). We expect a God who will come to exact revenge, to judge and punish all those that have gotten it wrong.
But what happens? “Then the eyes of the blind shall be opened, and the ears of the deaf unstopped, then the lame shall leap like a deer, and the tongue of the speechless sing for joy. For waters shall break forth in the wilderness, and streams in the desert.” (Isaiah 35:5-6)
God’s idea of vengeance is not our idea of vengeance. We think of vengeance as revenge. God sees vengeance as justice and setting things right. We think of vengeance as punishment. God sees vengeance as healing and forgiveness, making people whole, bringing people together.
As God is, so we are called to be.
In the same way, we are called to be a people who does not judge one another. Rather, we are called to bring healing and wholeness. We are called to break down the walls and barriers that separate us. We are called to be shaped in the image of God.
Psalm 146 describes God as the one “who gives justice to those who are oppressed, and food to those who hunger. The Lord sets the captive free. The Lord opens the eyes of the blind; the Lord lifts up those who are bowed down …. The Lord cares for the stranger; the Lord sustains the orphan and the widow ….” (Psalm 146:7-9)
If this is who God is, then how should we who follow God then act?
When we work for “justice to those who are oppressed,” when we stand up to the systemic racism in this country and stand with those who say that Black Lives Matter, when we stand up to sexism and harassment and stand with those who say Me Too, then we are living into the image of God.
When we give “food to those who hunger,” when we work to provide for the homeless and the poor in our midst, when we give ourselves to those who hunger throughout the world, then we are living into the image of God.
When we lift “up those who are bowed down,” when we encourage one another in our grief and in our struggles, then we are living into the image of God.
When we “care for the stranger,” when we seek to welcome and celebrate all people regardless of race, orientation, gender identity, or faith, then we are living into the image of God.
When we work for justice for immigrants in our country, who have come into our country to escape the violence and desperation of their home countries, then we are living into the image of God.
As God is, so we are called to be.
So the next time that we sing a song of praise or recite the words of a psalm, let us not only reflect on who God is but may those words shape us into the Beloved Community that God desires.
