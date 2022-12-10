As I wrote before, Advent — the four weeks before Christmas — is meant to be a season of preparation. Yet, we do not prepare for the celebration of the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem. Rather, we prepare for the coming again of Jesus into the world.
Many seem to think that Jesus spoke often of his return. Jesus speaks many parables — stories — about how the coming Kingdom of God is meant to shape our present lives. But when we turn to what Jesus says about the coming of the Son of Man, we find only one speech, recorded in three different ways (Mark 13, Matthew 24, and Luke 21). Though there are some differences in the wording, the theme is the same:
“But about that day and hour no one knows, neither the angels of heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father.” (Matthew 24:36; Mark 13:32)
If Jesus says that no one knows the day or the hour, then why do many churches insist that they can figure out the month or year or decade? Too many church leaders are obsessed with coordinating world events into an end-of-the-world timetable, whether it be Hal Lindsey’s The Late Great Planet Earth from 1970 or the fictionalized account of the Left Behind series from 20-25 years ago.
Jesus provides the simple refutation of all these speculations, but I keep returning to a question: Why are we obsessed about the end of time?
We look at what is happening in the world, and we feel overwhelmed. We see natural catastrophes, hastened by climate change, and we wonder when it is going to end. We see a world, ripped apart by war and violence — whether it be the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Ethiopian siege of Tigray or the crime in our streets — and we ask if there is any hope. We see our country ripped apart by division, racism, and hatred, and we despair about any possibility of unity or reconciliation.
And if we can simply fit all these events into some grand scheme about the end of the world, then we no longer have to be concerned about doing anything. We do not have to take responsibility. We can focus on our individual lives and let the world go to hell.
When we do that, however, we no longer follow the God who comes in Jesus. When we give up on the world, we have forgotten that Jesus said that God so loved THE WORLD that he gave us Jesus.
In Isaiah 2, we hear the promise of the coming one: “He shall judge between the nations, and shall arbitrate for many peoples; they shall beat their swords into ploughshares, and their spears into pruning-hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.” (Isaiah 2:4) Isaiah later provides even a grander vision of what this new kingdom looks like: “The wolf shall live with the lamb, the leopard shall lie down with the kid, the calf and the lion and the fatling together, and a little child shall lead them.” (Isaiah 11:6)
Yet, we know that Jesus lived, died and rose again, and still this vision of Isaiah of a renewed earth and a peaceable kingdom has not arrived. What does that mean?
It means that we have not fully lived into the reality of the coming of Jesus. Jesus came to show us what the Kingdom of God was all about. The work of love, the work of peace, the work of justice takes all of us together, shaped by this vision of what God brings.
In this struggle, I am encouraged by the words of the Sikh activist Valerie Kaur: “We choose to see this darkness not as the darkness of the tomb but of the womb …. We will breathe and push … through the pain of this era to birth a new future!”
My prayer is that we as a church take all that effort we pour into speculations and timetables and use that energy for reconciliation, justice and love. When we do, we will know what the coming of Jesus truly means for us and our world.
