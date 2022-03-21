...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE
Arnold Rutledge, center, shown here with City Manager Tony Lucas, left, and Mayor Vince Evans, was named the 2021 Dee Buggay Employee of the Year recipient. The award is named for the city's former human resources director who worked for the city for more than 40 years.
Dawn Tanner, event planner at the Georgia International Horse Park, was named the PEACH award winner for 2021. Tanner is shown with City Manager Tony Lucas, left, and Mayor Vince Evans.
CONYERS — The top employees for 2021 were honored at the Conyers City Council meeting March 16. Dawn Tanner was named winner of the Postive Empoyees Are Conyers’ Heartbeat (PEACH) award, and Arnold Rutledge was presented with the Dee Buggay Employee of the Year award.
Rutledge has worked for the city for more than 25 years. In presenting the award, City Manager Tony Lucas said Rutledge “consistently goes above the call of duty and accepts any task without hesitation.”
Rutledge, who is sanitation foreman in the Public Works and Transportation Department, was born and raised in Rockdale County. He is a Georgia certified arborist and plant specialist.
“Most of my life has been in customer service, and it’s nothing different here,” said Rutledge. “I thank everybody here for allowing me to serve the city and its customers.”
Tanner is an event planner at the Georgia International Horse Park where she has worked for five years. In addition to overseeing the horse park’s largest equine events, Tanner also assists with the Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival and marketing the Big Haynes Creek Nature Center.
Lucas said Tanner is a forward-thinking, passionate team player who is creative, dedicated and motivated. “She goes out of her way to make customers feel at ease,” said Lucas.
In addition to her other duties, Tanner also helped create Sakura, the mascot for the Cherry Blossom Festival. The mascot debuted at last year’s festival and will return to celebrate her first birthday this year.
“I’m in shock,” said Tanner in accepting the PEACH award. “Thank you so much — this means the world to me. I just love working here— this is really like family to me.”
The top employee awards are typically presented at the State of the City Address. This year, however, due to the impact of COVID-19 the State of the City Address was postponed and ultimately could not be rescheduled.
