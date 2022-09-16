NewtonBOC.jpg (copy)
COVINGTON — Newton County has suspended any remaining federal COVID-19 aid that was to be disbursed through the Covington Salvation Army Service Center following an announcement Thursday that the organization had found evidence of fraud in its application and disbursement process.

Newton County confirmed Friday that it had transferred the entire $700,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding earmarked for mortgage, rent and utility assistance to the Salvation Army, but that not all of the funding had been disbursed to assist residents. The total amount already paid out is $579,900. The county stated the funds had been paid to mortgage companies, landlords and utility companies on behalf of individuals who applied for the aid.

