COVINGTON — Newton County has suspended any remaining federal COVID-19 aid that was to be disbursed through the Covington Salvation Army Service Center following an announcement Thursday that the organization had found evidence of fraud in its application and disbursement process.
Newton County confirmed Friday that it had transferred the entire $700,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding earmarked for mortgage, rent and utility assistance to the Salvation Army, but that not all of the funding had been disbursed to assist residents. The total amount already paid out is $579,900. The county stated the funds had been paid to mortgage companies, landlords and utility companies on behalf of individuals who applied for the aid.
According to the county, its recently hired consultant, Iparemetrics, will oversee all further disbursements of ARPA funds.
The county issued a statement Thursday saying that the Salvation Army had alerted the county to the misappropriation of funds on Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to the county, “An internal audit completed by the Salvation Army revealed evidence of forged or manipulated documents it produced for applications.”
The alleged fraud is under investigation by the Newton County District Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement.
The county contracted with the Salvation Army in April to manage disbursement of the federal aid to residents for a 15% fee to cover costs.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.