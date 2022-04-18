COVINGTON — Newton County residents can apply now for financial assistance to help with past due utility bills, rent and mortgage payments incurred as a result the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Newton County Board of Commissioners is partnering with the Salvation Army in Covington to accept applications and distribute funds given to Newton County through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
In order to receive some of the $700,000 Newton County commissioners allotted to rental and utilities assistance from federal ARPA funds, residents need to pick up an application packet from the Salvation Army, 6193 Washington St. SW, Covington, now until funds are exhausted.
Upon picking up the application, there will be a checklist of items that must be provided, including:
• Completed application
• Copy of applicant’s photo ID
• Rent/mortgage verification form (rent or mortgage)
• W-9 (Private landlords) Applications can be picked up and dropped off inside the Social Service entrance of the Salvation Army from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
