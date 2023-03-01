COVINGTON — Members of the Newton County Board of Commissioners will soon be making nominations to the newly formed Youth Commission funded through American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The commission, a project recommended by District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders, will be made up of three high school students appointed by each district commissioner and three appointed by Chairman Marcello Banes.
The program is open to all ninth- through 12-graders in Newton County with a grade point average of 2.5 or greater.
According to the county, a youth commission is a group of young people appointed to represent the interests and needs of their peers in their community. The commission is typically made up of high school students who are passionate about making a positive difference in their community. The youth commission acts as an advisory body, making recommendations and providing input on issues that affect young people in the community.
Duties of Youth Commission members are:
• Identifying and prioritizing issues that affect young people in the community
• Developing and implementing programs and initiatives that address those issues
• Advising local government and community organizations on issues related to young people
• Planning and organizing events and activities that promote positive youth development
• Representing the commission at community events and meetings
Each student selected to take part in the program will be paid a stipend of $150 per month. Sanders has said she expects the program to cost about $100,000 per year for the stipends, travel and programming.
