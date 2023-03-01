Georgia Student Finance Commission Partners with over 40 Georgia Colleges and Universities to Waive College Application Fees in March
March 1, 2023
ATLANTA, GA – Over 40 Georgia colleges and universities will waive college application fees for high school seniors in March. This will be the 4th time the Georgia Student Finance Commission (GSFC) has partnered with the University System of Georgia (USG), the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), and private institutions to promote application fee waivers to Georgia high school seniors.
“As we enter an important time for our high school seniors preparing to take their next steps, we are again celebrating the Georgia Student Finance Commission, University System of Georgia, Technical College System of Georgia, and private institutions coming together to waive application fees,” said Governor Kemp. “I want to thank these institutions for their commitment to opening doors for the next generation. As we continue working to increase affordability through measures such as our proposal to increase HOPE scholarship funding to cover 100% of tuition, we will also work with partners such as these to assist students and families throughout the higher education process.”
While application fees may vary by institution, the cost savings to students taking advantage of these waivers can be significant as there is no limit to the number of participating colleges and universities a Georgia high school senior may apply to. “Part of our mission at the Georgia Student Finance Commission is to help students access post-secondary education with the least out-of-pocket cost possible. We applaud the efforts of our partner post-secondary institutions to offer application fee waivers to students, and we have representatives ready to assist students with the application process, scholarship searches, and connections to additional resources,” said Georgia Student Finance Commission President Lynne Riley.
Some colleges and universities automatically waive the fee for the month of March, while others require a code during a specific date range. The full list of participating colleges and universities and information on how to use the fee waivers may be found at https://www.gafutures.org/college-planning/apply-to-college-initiative/application-fee-waivers/.
For more information about March application fee waivers, assistance with scholarship searches, and information on the college application process, please visit GAfutures.org.
