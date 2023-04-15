Come out for music, food vendors and fireworks. The city will provide a complimentary shuttle service between the hours of 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. from two parking areas: the Rockdale County Government Annex at 1400 Parker Road and Rockdale Career Academy at 1064 Culpepper Drive. Shuttles will transport those attending the event to a convenient drop-off point in Olde Town Conyers and provide return transport to the lots off Parker Road.
CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools and the city of Conyers have entered into a memorandum of understanding for the fireworks display planned by the city for July 3.
The city requested the MOU in order to be able to use the field and parking lot at 960 Pine St. as the staging area for fireworks for the Red, White and Boom event. The property was once the address of an elementary school and is now the location of the RCPS Central Office.
The BOE approved the request at its March 16 meeting, and the city followed suit at its Aprl 5 meeting. The BOE is allowing the city to use the property at no charge.
The city will employ a licensed vendor to coordinate and conduct the fireworks display.
Red, White and Boom is the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration in Olde Town Conyers. The event typically features food trucks, music provided by local bands and a fireworks finale.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
