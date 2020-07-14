smith_alex.jpg
COVINGTON - The Newton County Sheriff's Office has arrested Alex Khalil Smith of Monticello in connection with the July 8 shooting death of a Conyers woman.

Smith, age unavailable, was arrested Tuesday on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime in the shooting death of Cassandra Arnold, 32.

Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home on White Birch Drive off Ga. Highway 212 near County Line Road at about 10:45 p.m. July 8. When they arrived, they found Arnold suffering from several gunshot wounds. Arnold was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

