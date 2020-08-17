CONYERS — The fifth annual arrogressive 5K Trail Run/Walk has been canceled due to concerns related to the COVID-19 health crisis.
The race had been scheduled for Oct. 10 at the Georgia International Horse Park.
“During this time of uncertainty, due to COVID-19, we have weighed all the data and find it very difficult to safely protect our sponsors, volunteers, contributors, participants, guests and families,” said race director Anita Farmer in a released statement. “We pray you will receive our decision as how much we are concerned for your health and wellbeing. Every registered participant will receive a 5th Annual arrogressive 5K Trail Run/Walk 2020 Commemorative T-shirt.”
Farmer added that the 2020 Team Award will be presented to the team with the most registered participants.
She said that continued support of the arrogressive will benefit education and community food programs through Educational Next Level Funding Inc. and Rockdale Emergency Relief, where she said the need is currently great.
In years past, the arrogressive has contributed to the needs of students in college, made donations of hundreds of pounds of food to Rockdale Emergency Relief, and made donations to local cancer support groups.
“Participation for the arrogressive 5K this year has been drastically reduced,” Farmer stated. “This financial shortfall will also hinder our ability to expand for 2020 as we have done each year since we began the arrogressive 5K. Please know that we will continue to grow Educational Next Level Funding as a non-profit and help students. ENLF will explore other means to raise funds for a cause so dear to us and needed by so many others. Contributions to ENLF, Inc. are welcomed and appreciated.”
For more information, go to www.arrogressive.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.