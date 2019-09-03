Fundraising Arrogressive 5K slated for Georgia International Horse Park

CONYERS — Runners, it’s time to register for the Arrogressive 5K Trail Run/Walk, a fundraising event at the Georgia International Horse Park.

The event will be held on Oct. 12. Pick up opens at 7 a.m. and the race begins at 8:30 a.m. Proceeds will benefit Rockdale Emergency Relief and Educational Next Level Funding.

The horse park’s combination of terrains is ideal for all levels of runners and walkers. Participants can create a team to compete for the “most participants” team award.

Teams must preregister with the team name at the time of registration with a minimum of 12 members per team.

Awards will be given to the first-, second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-place overall winners.

Registration is $30 through Sept. 30 and  $35 from Oct. 1  through race day. To receive a T-shirt, registration and payment must be received before Sept. 20.

Visit www.arrogressive.net to register. All registration fees are nonrefundable.

For more information, send an email to a2z@arrogressive.net.

The Georgia International Horse Park is located at 1996 Centennial Olympic Parkway, Conyers, 30013.

Covington native and proud Valdosta State alumna, Hunter has previously worked with The Covington News and Valdosta Daily Times. She started working for Rockdale/Newton Citizen in June 2018.

