CONYERS — Runners, it’s time to register for the Arrogressive 5K Trail Run/Walk, a fundraising event at the Georgia International Horse Park.
The event will be held on Oct. 12. Pick up opens at 7 a.m. and the race begins at 8:30 a.m. Proceeds will benefit Rockdale Emergency Relief and Educational Next Level Funding.
The horse park’s combination of terrains is ideal for all levels of runners and walkers. Participants can create a team to compete for the “most participants” team award.
Teams must preregister with the team name at the time of registration with a minimum of 12 members per team.
Awards will be given to the first-, second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-place overall winners.
Registration is $30 through Sept. 30 and $35 from Oct. 1 through race day. To receive a T-shirt, registration and payment must be received before Sept. 20.
Visit www.arrogressive.net to register. All registration fees are nonrefundable.
For more information, send an email to a2z@arrogressive.net.
The Georgia International Horse Park is located at 1996 Centennial Olympic Parkway, Conyers, 30013.