For the first time in 50 years, NASA is on the precipice of launching a rocket that is designed to fly astronauts all the way to the moon. But instead of leaving just flags and footprints in a mad dash to beat the Soviet Union, NASA has a new rival and new goals as it races to establish a permanent human presence on the moon.

"There is a new space race - this time with China," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told German newspaper Bild in July. "We must be very concerned that China is landing on the moon and saying: 'It's ours now and you stay out."

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos