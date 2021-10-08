The Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen are shining a spotlight on the Hospital Heroes at Piedmont Rockdale and Piedmont Newton hospitals who are giving their all to provide a high level of essential health care services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In this edition, we are honoring Caroline Johnson, ICU clinical manager, at Piedmont Newton Hospital. Here’s what makes her a Hospital Hero: Caroline Johnson is the clinical manager for the ICU at Piedmont Newton Hospital. Over the years, but especially over the past two years, Caroline has been a true leader. During this difficult time, Caroline has made every effort to support the hospital, staff, patients and families with care, compassion and her wealth of knowledge, even when the patients were not located in the ICU. She has led the charge with procedure and policy changes that needed to be made with COVID patients. Caroline has consistently provided support throughout the hospital and has even been the interim Emergency Department director and opened a new IMCU unit. Caroline is a hospital hero.
COVINGTON — Newton county’s effort to hire in-house legal counsel faltered Tuesday night when commissioners rejected a contract counter offer from attorney Megan Martin, who has represented the county for five years. The Board of Commissioners 3-2 decision leaves the county without a candidate for in-house legal representation. In the meantime, the county’s contract with Jarrard & Davis, the firm that employed Martin, remains in force. Martin is no longer with the firm, and Jarrard & Davis attorney Patrick D. Jaugstetter provided legal counsel at the board’s meeting Tuesday night. Commission Chairman Marcello Banes has the authority to veto the board’s vote; however, as of Thursday Martin had withdrawn her counter offer. Banes said Thursday he had been planning to veto the vote prior to Martin calling off negotiations. It would take four votes to override a veto. Newton County entered into contract negotiations with Martin in August after she was named the finalist following a six-month search for candidates for in-house legal counsel. At that time the board voted 3-2 to negotiate a six-month contract with Martin. Commissioners had agreed in December 2020 to move to in-house legal counsel. Tuesday night’s vote on Martin’s contract came after District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson made a motion to accept the counter-offer with the proviso that former county attorney Tommy Craig be hired as assistant county attorney; District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders seconded the motion. Henderson argued that Craig, who was fired by the Board of Commissioners in 2015 under a cloud of controversy, has continued to represent the Board of Assessors and the Sheriff’s Office and has experience that would be beneficial on several county projects. District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan offered a substitute motion to accept Martin’s counter-offer of an annual salary of $195,000 for two years, subject to ironing out some issues with benefits. District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards seconded Cowan’s substitute motion. “At this point, we’ve got an issue of to accept or reject the counter offer,” said Cowan, adding, “That’s not to say that there’s not any merit to what Commissioner Henderson has said. Mr. Craig is already working with the Sheriff’s Office and is already on the county payroll.” During discussion of the motion, Henderson aired his grievances against Martin related to a forensic audit in 2016 that implicated Henderson in financial mismanagement of the Nelson Heights Community Center. The audit also found fault with former county attorney Craig, alleging he mishandled the county’s now-abandoned reservoir project. The audit alleged that Craig misled commissioners on the likelihood that the reservoir would be permitted in order to continue to bill the county for work on the project. The FBI closed its investigation into the audit in April, ending any potential for prosecution. Henderson said Martin was “supposed to write a letter saying my name had been cleared,” but she never wrote the letter. “We’ve got to have an attorney who will stand up for what’s right … we do not have that at this point,” said Henderson. Sanders also criticized Martin, saying she doesn’t treat all commissioners equally and that she is controlled by forces outside the BOC. Sanders cited Martin for failing to advise her against holding exercise classes at the West Side Precinct, even though Martin was aware Sanders was conducting the classes. Instead, Chairman Marcello Banes sent Sanders a cease and desist notice, warning her about potential liabilities and violations related to the classes. “As a person, attorney Martin is great,” said Sanders. “ … but as far as representing the county as herself, as one person, I don’t think she’s capable” without the backing of Jarrard & Davis. District Commissioner Demond Mason called on commissioners to deal with the substitute motion on the floor, which was to accept Martin’s counter-offer. The motion failed 3-2, with Henderson, Sanders and Mason opposed. At that point, Henderson withdrew his motion to hire Craig as assistant county attorney, which was approved 4-1, sending the Board of Commissioners back to square one in its efforts to hire an in-house attorney. Cowan cast the dissenting vote.
CONYERS — Rockdale County’s Board of Commissioners members have differing opinions on whether or how new districts should be created in the county. At a county legislative breakfast Sept. 30 at Costley Mill Park, Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. unequivocally said he supports adding two commission districts to the county leadership, as long as they serve at-large. Rockdale currently has two district commissioners and a chairman all elected at-large. Rockdale is the second smallest county geographically in the state. Any changes to the governmental structure would have to be approved by the General Assembly. Nesbitt said the county is too small to be broken up into districts, precincts or wards. “Our county is too small to be divvied up,” he said. “I believe if we break us up into districts, it’s going to create more territorial wars and beefs and turfs that we can’t afford.” Commissioner Sherri Washington said she greatly opposes expandIng the Board of Commissioners, even if all the commissioners are elected at-large. Washington said she believes three commissioners serve Rockdale well, despite the fact that when two of them meet together to discuss county business, that constitutes a quorum and a public meeting. “What I would like to do is commission a task force to look into the pros and cons of each and bring that back to us and the people and the (state) representatives so we can get an informed opinion and not something that is based off emotion,” said Washington. “I would like us to really discuss the pros and cons because I don’t have a problem with communication with my colleagues.” Commissioner Doreen Williams agreed that some type of research should be done to inform the decision on adding commission seats. “I have previously indicated to some that I would support a five-member board, but like the chairman I think it should never be in districts,” said Williams. “Because we are small geographically, I think we need to look and think very carefully about what we are doing,” Williams added. “I think we should have an objective research program done so we can look at the benefits, the disadvantages. I think we need a serious look at the cost, a serious look at the space, a serious look at the need and how that would affect the county and how the work gets done.” State Rep. Doreen Carter, D-Lithonia, Rep. Rhonda Taylor, D-Conyers, and Senator Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, all noted that the issue of expanding the Board of Commissioners has come up repeatedly over the years. All agreed that public hearings would need to be held before legislation to create new Board of Commissioners seats would be introduced in the General Assembly in January. “We need to educate Rockdale residents on the roles of the commissioners, what the objective is and, ultimately, the commissioners hear from the residents,” said Carter. “This issue comes up because some residents feel like they don’t have representation. “If Rockdale residents say to us ‘I want the expansion,’ I feel obligated to do that,” added Carter. Although there is a sector in the community that is in favor of adding leadership positions, Strickland said any leadership expansion would not be a reflection on the current board members. “The comments that I hear are not directed at the current leadership,” he said. “The conversation should be more about what is the best form of government for Rockdale County considering Rockdale’s size.” He said public hearings need to be held so that the delegation knows how to approach the issue once they enter the legislative session in January. In 2017 the Board of Commissioners opposed a Senate bill that would have expanded the BOC to five members — a chairman elected at-large and four district commissioners. That bill stalled in the Senate Rules Committee and did not make it to the Senate floor for a vote on Crossover Day. At the time, Nesbitt opposed the bill for budgetary and other reasons, including the fact that he said the BOC was not consulted before the legislation was introduced by former Sen. Rick Jeffares.
