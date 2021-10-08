salary of $195,000 for two years, subject to ironing out some issues with benefits. District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards seconded Cowan’s substitute motion. “At this point, we’ve got an issue of to accept or reject the counter offer,” said Cowan, adding, “That’s not to say that there’s not any merit to what Commissioner Henderson has said. Mr. Craig is already working with the Sheriff’s Office and is already on the county payroll.” During discussion of the motion, Henderson aired his grievances against Martin related to a forensic audit in 2016 that implicated Henderson in financial mismanagement of the Nelson Heights Community Center. The audit also found fault with former county attorney Craig, alleging he mishandled the county’s now-abandoned reservoir project. The audit alleged that Craig misled commissioners on the likelihood that the reservoir would be permitted in order to continue to bill the county for work on the project. The FBI closed its investigation into the audit in April, ending any potential for prosecution. Henderson said Martin was “supposed to write a letter saying my name had been cleared,” but she never wrote the letter. “We’ve got to have an attorney who will stand up for what’s right … we do not have that at this point,” said Henderson. Sanders also criticized Martin, saying she doesn’t treat all commissioners equally and that she is controlled by forces outside the BOC. Sanders cited Martin for failing to advise her against holding exercise classes at the West Side Precinct, even though Martin was aware Sanders was conducting the classes. Instead, Chairman Marcello Banes sent Sanders a cease and desist notice, warning her about potential liabilities and violations related to the classes. “As a person, attorney Martin is great,” said Sanders. “ … but as far as representing the county as herself, as one person, I don’t think she’s capable” without the backing of Jarrard & Davis. District Commissioner Demond Mason called on commissioners to deal with the substitute motion on the floor, which was to accept Martin’s counter-offer. The motion failed 3-2, with Henderson, Sanders and Mason opposed. At that point, Henderson withdrew his motion to hire Craig as assistant county attorney, which was approved 4-1, sending the Board of Commissioners back to square one in its efforts to hire an in-house attorney. Cowan cast the dissenting vote.
Attorney From 1
Commissioner Doreen Williams agreed that some type of research should be done to inform the decision on adding commission seats. “I have previously indicated to some that I would support a five-member board, but like the chairman I think it should never be in districts,” said Williams. “Because we are small geographically, I think we need to look and think very carefully about what we are doing,” Williams added. “I think we should have an objective research program done so we can look at the benefits, the disadvantages. I think we need a serious look at the cost, a serious look at the space, a serious look at the need and how that would affect the county and how the work gets done.” State Rep. Doreen Carter, D-Lithonia, Rep. Rhonda Taylor, D-Conyers, and Senator Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, all noted that the issue of expanding the Board of Commissioners has come up repeatedly over the years. All agreed that public hearings would need to be held before legislation to create new Board of Commissioners seats would be introduced in the General Assembly in January. “We need to educate Rockdale residents on the roles of the commissioners, what the objective is and, ultimately, the commissioners hear from the residents,” said Carter. “This issue comes up because some residents feel like they don’t have representation. “If Rockdale residents say to us ‘I want the expansion,’ I feel obligated to do that,” added Carter. Although there is a sector in the community that is in favor of adding leadership positions, Strickland said any leadership expansion would not be a reflection on the current board members. “The comments that I hear are not directed at the current leadership,” he said. “The conversation should be more about what is the best form of government for Rockdale County considering Rockdale’s size.” He said public hearings need to be held so that the delegation knows how to approach the issue once they enter the legislative session in January. In 2017 the Board of Commissioners opposed a Senate bill that would have expanded the BOC to five members — a chairman elected at-large and four district commissioners. That bill stalled in the Senate Rules Committee and did not make it to the Senate floor for a vote on Crossover Day. At the time, Nesbitt opposed the bill for budgetary and other reasons, including the fact that he said the BOC was not consulted before the legislation was introduced by former Sen. Rick Jeffares.
Board From 1
COVINGTON — Newton County’s district commissioners, in conjunction with the Newton County Bicentennial Committee and Keep Newton Beautiful (KNB), are hosting a series of Service Days in the community in recognition of the 200th anniversary of the county’s being chartered. The service days feature roadside litter cleanup events in each commission district. Volunteers are needed for the District 5 Cleanup, which will kick off at Eastside High School at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. KNB encourages individuals, families, civic clubs, and business, church, neighborhood, school, and other groups to organize volunteers to participate. Participants will receive free T-shirts and cleanup supplies at the park and then go out into the community to clean. Targeted cleanup areas include Eagle Drive/Covington Bypass Road, Henderson Mill Road, and Hazelbrand Road. Group leaders will need to complete and send in registration packets. (Groups may be any size. Individuals may sign up on their own.) All participants will be required to complete a health survey and release forms. Group leaders and individuals signing up on their own (not as part of a group) will need to send in registration forms by Oct. 13 so that volunteers can pre-pack T-shirts and cleanup supplies for everyone in the groups. Volunteers for the cleanup should print out registration packets from www.keepnewtonbeautiful.org and then scan or photo and email completed registration forms to newtonclean@co.newton.ga.us. They should bring completed health surveys and release forms for each person in their groups to Eastside High School on Oct. 16 when they pick up their supplies. If leaders are meeting their groups at alternate cleanup locations, it is acceptable for them to take forms there, get participants to sign, and turn in completed forms when the cleanup event is over. If District 5 Cleanup volunteers are unavailable to work on Saturday, Oct. 16, they may participate on another date of their choice. If it rains on Oct. 16, event organizers will still meet volunteers to give them supplies at Eastside High School, but volunteers can reschedule their cleanup projects for other days when the weather is more suitable. KNB visits schools, civic clubs, and other groups with litter prevention, beautification, recycling, and water pollution prevention programs and sponsors related community events. The organization’s goal is to inspire positive behavior change through acceptance of personal responsibility. Its mission is to challenge, motivate, and inspire everyone to take responsibility for a clean and beautiful community. After groups participate in the Bicentennial Cleanups, KNB encourages them to Adopt-a-Mile. Groups that commit to clean up four times per year along 1 mile of road or street get a sign — free advertising — erected recognizing their efforts. For more information, visit KNB’s website: www.keepnewtonbeautiful.org. email to lriley@co.newton.ga.us or call 770-784-2015.
District 5 Cleanup set for October 16
