Arts Association in Newton County

COVINGTON – The Arts Association in Newton County has been awarded a $30,000 Bridge Grant by Georgia Council for the Arts, a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for fiscal year 2023.

The Arts Association is among 213 organizations that were awarded 253 grants that provide more than $3.1 million in funding to arts organizations throughout the state. The Bridge Grant will provide operating support funding to 134 organizations, the Project Grant will help fund 59 arts projects, and the Arts Education Program Grant will be distributed to 60 organizations.

