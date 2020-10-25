COVINGTON — The Community Arts Association in Newton County has been awarded a $5,000 Vibrant Communities Grant from the Georgia Council for the Arts, a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
“While many businesses throughout the state continue to face barriers returning to normalcy, it is important that we don’t overlook the important role that art and culture institutions play in our communities,” said Sen. Brian Strickland, R – McDonough. “I am grateful to see that Newton County was selected for this grant that will aid District 17 in retaining arts programming for all to enjoy. I look forward to working with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the Georgia Council for the Arts and other organizations to continue to find vital funding for our district.”
Community Arts Association in Newton County was one of 77 entities in 58 counties across Georgia selected for a Vibrant Communities Grant for the 2021 fiscal year. The Vibrant Communities Grant supports a variety of arts programming opportunities in communities, and the Cultural Facilities Grant supports the restoration or renovation of a building to be used for arts programming. More than $585,000 in funding will be awarded as part of this year’s funding.
“A thriving arts community creates thousands of jobs and contributes to a healthy and diverse economy. The Georgia Council for the Arts is proud to continue to support our state’s arts organizations through the distribution of Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities grants,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “The arts community needs our support more than ever, and this funding offers immediate assistance in housing and facilitating arts programs that provide meaningful experiences for Georgians.”
Georgia Council for the Arts received 115 applications from arts organizations, schools, libraries, cities, historical societies, community theatres, Boys & Girls Clubs and more. The Vibrant Communities Grant is available to organizations in counties that did not receive a fiscal year 2021 Project, Partner or Arts Education Grant, and allowed applications to support online programming due to COVID-19. Cultural Facilities Grants are available to arts organizations for repairing, preserving or acquiring an arts facility, or for purchasing equipment.
Following precedent set by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), the Georgia Council for the Arts used peer review panels to adjudicate applications. These panels included fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, or are Georgia citizens with a record of involvement in arts activities, experience and knowledge.
