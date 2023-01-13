Amy Dickinson

Amy Dickinson

 By Alice Queen

Dear Amy: I am a hard worker. I try not to let my personal life affect my job.

However, the one thing that I cannot control is one of my three children getting sent home sick from school or daycare.

Recommended for you

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: ASKAMY@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or "like" her on Facebook.

Tags

Trending Videos