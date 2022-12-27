Amy Dickinson

Amy Dickinson

 By Alice Queen

Dear Amy: I have been with my boyfriend for five years. He always plays the victim - the world is out to get him and it's everyone else's fault. He is depressed, anxious, constantly negative, and constantly complaining.

He has been unemployed for years due to being fired from multiple jobs because of his attitude and performance issues.

Recommended for you

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: ASKAMY@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or "like" her on Facebook.

Tags

More News

Trending Videos