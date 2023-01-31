Amy Dickinson

Amy Dickinson

 By Alice Queen

Dear Amy: I ended a long and terrible marriage with an addict a couple of years ago.

The marriage was over for a long time but because of debt and the pandemic, it took us a lot longer than I wanted for the marriage to finally be done.

Recommended for you

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: ASKAMY@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or "like" her on Facebook.

Tags

Trending Videos