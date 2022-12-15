Amy Dickinson

Amy Dickinson

 By Alice Queen

Dear Amy: I recently got engaged to my boyfriend of 11 years! It's been a whirlwind.

I moved out of my parent's house when I was 16 because of my alcoholic father and very complicated mom. I moved into my boyfriend's parents' house. They have treated me like their own, and I have a very good relationship with them.

Recommended for you

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: ASKAMY@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or "like" her on Facebook.

Tags

Trending Videos