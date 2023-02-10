Amy Dickinson

Amy Dickinson

 By Alice Queen

Dear Amy: I am engaged to marry a wonderful man who treats me like a queen. I do not have any evidence of infidelity, but he is a naturally private person, and I harbor fear that he may have another woman on the side – not so much sexually as emotionally.

He was communicating with other women on an intimate level during the start of our relationship, without my knowledge, and that experience has left me uncertain of his commitment to me.

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: ASKAMY@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or "like" her on Facebook.

Tags

Trending Videos