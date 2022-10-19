Amy Dickinson

Amy Dickinson

 By Alice Queen

DEAR AMY: My ex-husband’s 38-year-old niece, “Clare” is getting married next month and has chosen not to invite me to her wedding.

During our 30-year marriage we lived three to four hours from his family and visited at major holidays. I was present in Clare’s life from the time of her birth and during all the years of our marriage. I have seen her at my daughter’s wedding, graduations, funerals, and on Facebook over these years.

Recommended for you

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: ASKAMY@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or “like” her on Facebook.

Tags

Trending Videos