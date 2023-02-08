Amy Dickinson

Amy Dickinson

 By Alice Queen

DEAR AMY: Ten years ago, my father had an affair with an old high school girlfriend. He divorced my mother to marry this other woman.

My parents had been married for more than 20 years, and mom was understandably devastated and went “no contact” with him.

Recommended for you

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: ASKAMY@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or “like” her on Facebook.

Tags

Trending Videos