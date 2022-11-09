Amy Dickinson

Amy Dickinson

 By Alice Queen

DEAR AMY: My husband and I have lived in our neighborhood for about 10 years. We’re friendly and neighborly.

One house has always been a “trouble” house. Loud arguments are heard, the SWAT team showed up to arrest an adult son (yikes), neighbors accuse the kids of stealing tools from their shed, and recently police were there again, with reports of gunshots fired.

Recommended for you

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: ASKAMY@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or “like” her on Facebook.

Tags

Trending Videos