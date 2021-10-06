ASK AMY: Relationship is in receivership

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...

Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and
Rockdale Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.

&&


The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a

* Flood Warning for
the Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead.
* From late Wednesday night to late Friday evening.
* At 9:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 4.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early
Thursday morning to a crest of 15.4 feet early Friday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon.
* Impact...At 11.0 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding
begins in the woodlands, fields and pasture along the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in
Rockdale County. Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton
County will be around two feet under water.


&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...

Yellow River near East Lithonia affecting DeKalb and Rockdale
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.

&&


The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a

* Flood Warning for
the Yellow River near East Lithonia.
* From Wednesday evening to Friday morning.
* At 10:00 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 6.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Wednesday evening to a crest of 16.5 feet Thursday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning.
* Impact...At 13.0 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding will
occur in portions of the woodlands and fields near the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Pleasant Hill Road.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

* Through late Wednesday night.

* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of two to six inches are forecast across the watch area. Locally
higher amounts of up to seven to eight inches will be possible,
especially across the higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There
is potential for localized flash flooding and quick rises on
rivers and creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above normal
streamflows across the watch area. Some rivers and creeks have
already responded to previous heavy rainfall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

ASK AMY: Relationship is in receivership

  • 0
Amy Dickinson

Amy Dickinson

 By Alice Queen

DEAR AMY: I dated my boyfriend for 18 months before deciding to move in with him.

I’m in my 60s and he is in his early 70s.

When I moved in, he gave me his credit card. He said that I was to write down what I spent, and then we would each pay half of the total.

The plan was to move in together into a townhouse that he was building.

He said I could not be on the deed for the house, and that all the furniture in the new townhouse was his. He told me I’d have to sell my condo and my furniture.

My condo is the only asset I have.

He wanted me to give him $100,000 from the sale of the condo once it sold. In return, he said he would take care of me when he died.

He started treating me badly and accused me of pushing him into marriage.

I did not like the idea of not being on the deed, because when he passes away his daughter could contest the will.

I decided not to sell my condo and moved out.

Now he wants $7,000 dollars he says I owe him, from expenses we incurred on the credit card.

I don’t have any extra money, and he knows that.

Can he sue me for the money?

He told me he’ll give me until December to pay him back!

— Wondering

Dear Wondering: Your ex can try to sue you for just about any reason, but that doesn’t mean he will win. He only wins if he succeeds in intimidating you through the threat of a suit to giving him money you don’t believe you owe him.

You should seek legal advice, but based on my own research, when he gave you his credit card to use, he was actually violating his own agreement with the credit card company, which states that he is the owner of the card, and responsible for paying the balance. If he wanted to share the card, he should have added you as an “authorized user.”

If you believe that you legitimately owe him $7,000, then you should repay that amount, perhaps in installments, if you can’t afford the entire sum. If you don’t believe you owe him this amount, then you should negotiate concerning the sum you are willing to pay.

However, given his financial chicanery and the way your relationship crumbled because of it, if you do agree to pay him any sum at all, you should have a written agreement with him and keep careful records.

You were wise not to become further entangled with him.

DEAR AMY: My friend and I have been planning a trip to Costa Rica to celebrate my birthday.

I initially had 10 people who committed to going, and we all purchased airline tickets.

We booked accommodations and car rentals with 10 people in mind; my friend and I paying for most of it, with the agreement that we would all share the cost later.

Now, three weeks before the trip, three people have dropped out for various individual reasons.

Now I am scrambling to try and cancel rooms and car rentals to get the cost down, as I had estimated a certain cost with the 10 people in mind, and now it’s down to seven.

I don’t think it’s fair for the remaining guests to take on extra costs, due to those who dropped out.

Should I ask the participants that dropped out to foot at least part of their bill? And if so, how do I ask?

— Disappointed

Dear Disappointed: There isn’t usually a cost for canceling or changing car rental reservations with this much notice. Depending on what service you used to book your rooms, there shouldn’t be a cost for canceling the rooms either.

The people canceling are on the hook for their own airline tickets.

Once you tally whatever cancellation costs you do encounter, you can contact your friends to say, “I’m so sorry you won’t be able to join us. Unfortunately, I incurred the following cost, which I’ve just learned is nonrefundable. I’m hoping you will be willing to reimburse me.”

DEAR AMY: “Torn” was suffering from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease and didn’t want to tell her sister about it. You agreed with her!

You should have told her how selfish she was being.

— Upset

Dear Upset: “Torn” expressed the stress this disclosure would subject her to, and I was supportive. I can’t imagine accusing her of selfishness.

Recommended for you

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: ASKAMY@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or “like” her on Facebook.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts