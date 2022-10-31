Amy Dickinson

Amy Dickinson

 By Alice Queen

Dear Amy: My older sister and I have taken different paths in life.

We are both college-educated and married.

Recommended for you

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: ASKAMY@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or "like" her on Facebook.

Tags

Trending Videos