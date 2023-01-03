Amy Dickinson

Amy Dickinson

 By Alice Queen

Dear Amy: I read your column every day. There are times where I wonder how to approach a situation and try to imagine what your advice would be.

However, there's one internal conflict I have where I feel at a complete loss.

Recommended for you

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: ASKAMY@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or "like" her on Facebook.

Tags

Trending Videos