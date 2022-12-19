Amy Dickinson

Amy Dickinson

 By Alice Queen

Dear Readers: I'm happy to take a tiny break from hosting your questions, as I devote this column to my annual literacy campaign, now in its 13th year. This is where I urge readers to celebrate the gift-giving season by putting "A Book on Every Bed."

All literacy starts with a story, and the inspiring story behind this effort came to me from Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David McCullough, whose charmed and productive life was entirely shaped by the sharing of books and stories, starting early in his childhood.

Recommended for you

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: ASKAMY@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or "like" her on Facebook.

Tags

Trending Videos