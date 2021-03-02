CONYERS — Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed Associate Probate Court Judge Gary Washington to succeed Clarence Cuthpert Jr. as the Probate Court judge of Rockdale County.
Washington’s appointment follows the appointment of Cuthpert to Rockdale County State Court. Washington's appointment was effective immediately.
“I am excited to take this next step in serving my fellow citizens of Rockdale," said Washington. "Our court is already one of the best in the state, as the appointment of Judge Cuthpert, to the State Court demonstrates. I look forward to building on what we already have and making it even better for the people who interact with us."
Washington has more than 30 years of experience as an attorney and served as an associate judge in the Probate Court until his appointment as judge. Washington also serves on the Council of Probate Court Judges of Georgia, a statewide organization. In addition to practicing law, Washington is also the immediate past chair of the Board of Trustees for the Conyers-Rockdale Library System, a member of the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Merit Board and the Rockdale County NAACP. Washington and his wife Evetta worship at Antioch-Lithonia Missionary Baptist Church.
For more information please contact the Probate Court at 770-278-7700 or visit the website at the site at: https://rockdalecountyga.gov/county-departments/court-services/probate-court.
