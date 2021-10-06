...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* Through Thursday evening.
* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through Thursday evening. Widespread additional rainfall
totals of one to two inches are forecast across the watch area.
Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the
higher terrain of north Georgia. The potential for localized flash
flooding and quick rises on rivers and creeks will continue
through Thursday, given the wet ground and above normal
streamflows across the watch area. Several rivers and creeks have
already responded to previous heavy rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
At least 20 killed after 5.9-magnitude earthquake hits southwestern Pakistan
At least 20 people were killed and more than 300 injured after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit southwestern Pakistan in the early hours of Thursday, local authorities said.
The quake struck near the remote, mountainous city of Harnai in Balochistan province at about 3 a.m. local time, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
The USGS initially measured the quake at 5.7 magnitude, but revised it to 5.9 a few hours later. It also revised the depth from 20.8 kilometers (12.9 miles) to 9 kilometers (5.6 miles).
Some houses have collapsed in Harnai following the quake, according to the Balochistan Levies Force, the paramilitary law enforcement group in the province.
"Since 3 a.m. the rescue operation has been underway. The injured have been taken to the hospital via helicopter," said Sohail Afridi, the district commissioner of Harnai, adding the situation is "currently under control."
Harnai is located in a rural area and not easily accessible, welfare organization Edhi Foundation told CNN.
A road leading to Harnai has been blocked by a landslide, according to the Balochistan Levies Force. A video posted by the paramilitary group on Twitter showed officers working to clear the road, removing debris by hand in the headlights of two vehicles.
The last time a major earthquake hit Balochistan was in September 2013. A 7.7-magnitude quake struck the remote, sparsely populated area of Awaran, killing at least 330 people and injuring 445 others.
