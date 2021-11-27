...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
northwest shifting to west at 5 to 10 MPH .
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
At least 30 people loot a Best Buy in Minnesota on Black Friday
At least 30 people entered a Best Buy store in Burnsville, Minnesota, on Black Friday and stole electronics, according to a Burnsville Police statement obtained by CNN affiliate WCCO.
No one was injured and no weapons were drawn during the incident that occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in the city approximately 15 miles south of Minneapolis, police say.
It is not yet known how much merchandise was taken from the store in Friday's robbery, the statement said.
Police have not made any arrests as of Friday night, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to Burnsville Police.
WCCO also reports that another Best Buy approximately 25 miles away was also robbed on Friday. Maplewood Police say that six people robbed the store there before fleeing in several vehicles, it is unclear whether the two robberies are connected, according to WCCO.
