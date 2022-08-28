At least 4 killed and 2 injured after shooter sets fire to building in Houston, police chief says

Police Chief Troy Finner speaks during a news conference early on Sunday, August 28.

 Houston Police

At least four people were killed and two people were injured early Sunday morning after a man dressed in all black set fire to a building and then shot at people fleeing, Houston Police chief Troy Finner said in a news conference.

Among the four killed was the suspect, Finner said. The victims, all men, range in age from 40-60.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos