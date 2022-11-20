At least 5 migrants dead after vessel capsizes off Florida Keys, Coast Guard says

The Coast Guard searches for five migrants off Little Torch Key in Florida.

 U.S. Coast Guard Southeast

Crews are continuing the search for five migrants who went missing Saturday after a homemade vessel capsized about 50 miles off the coast of Florida near Little Torch Key, according to the US Coast Guard Southeast.

At least 19 people were aboard the boat at the time it capsized, according to the Coast Guard.

